US Supreme Court rejects arguments for affirmative action, overturning forty years of legal precedent

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The court’s conservative majority voted six to three against the policies, effectively ending race as a consideration for college admissions across the country.

President Biden, along with the three opposing liberal justices, strongly denounced the ruling, as the President now calls on the education department to seek new ways to maintain diverse student bodies in colleges nationwide.

Millions are also waiting for a landmark ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court involving student loan forgiveness, but no ruling has been made as of yet.

Many Democrats are denouncing the ruling, while Republicans say it has their support. The big question is what this will mean for the University of Wisconsin, especially for the Madison Campus - and the criteria used to accept freshmen applicants.

Republican Representative Dave Murphy from Greenville, Chair of the Assembly’s Committee on Colleges and Universities, joined other Republicans in introducing a guaranteed admission bill. It requires acceptance of any students who finish in the top five percent of their high school class.

He reacted via Zoom to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling and the potential impact.

“I anticipated this. The courts have had a hard time dealing with this for years because I think they knew deep down in their hearts that a lot of the affirmative action programs were not constitutional,” Dave Murphy said.

Democratic Congresswoman Gwen Moore, 4th Congressional District, who represents much of Milwaukee, said in a statement: “To capture the full talents and potential of the American People, we must champion diversity. Doing so is not only an acknowledgment of the systematic racism that still pervades our society but one way to help redress inequities.”

A spokesperson for the UW system said they are in the process of reviewing the ruling to see what if any, impact it has.

The ruling’s ramifications could especially impact the Madison Campus of UW, which is more selective in its admission criteria.

The ruling by the US Supreme Court banning affirmative action comes the same week as Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin introduced a bill requiring the UW System to accept any high school student, finishing in the top five percent of their class.

“The Supreme Court here is trying to make sure the universities are treating students fairly,” said Dave Murphy.

While he anticipated the ruling, he hopes it will benefit the passage of his bill - even though similar legislation was vetoed by the Governor last year.

“In this particular case, it was Asian students that were really being discriminated against. Students that had worked hard, had talent, and showed the merit of what they were able to do and they were being excluded,” he summarized what had happened.

However, Democrats disagree and point to the nine states which have already banned affirmative action as hurting the number of minority applicants.

“We’ve already seen a fifty percent drop in minority participation in higher education in the states where affirmative action has already collapsed,” noted Gwen Moore. She added that the ruling is a major setback to diversity efforts among the college population: “I hope that the universities put a lot of effort into figuring this out.”

