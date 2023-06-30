Two Rivers man found guilty of killing 8 week old

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A man from Two Rivers faces 60 years in prison for killing his girlfriend’s baby 5 years ago.

Matthew Brown-Edwards, now 28, was found guilty of first-degree reckless homicide, child abuse recklessly causing great harm. The jury reached its verdict Thursday after a 9-day trial in Manitowoc County.

Back on January 17, 2018, first responders were called about an 8-week-old girl who wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse. The baby was airlifted to Children’s Wisconsin, where she died days later.

Brown-Edwards was also found guilty of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced for the crimes at the end of August.

Online court records show his dealings with the courts aren’t over. He was charged with numerous counts of battery by a prisoner in 2018, 2019 and 2020; substantial battery intending bodily harm and battery to a law enforcement officer in 2019; and discharging bodily fluid at a public safety worker in 2018. Those cases are still open.

