Traveling for 4th of July holiday? You won’t be alone

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a busy travel day for many people heading out of town for the 4th of July holiday. AAA says it’s going to be another record-setting year for Independence Day.

The motor club predicts 1.1 million people are going to travel for the holiday. That’s 31,000 more people than last year, and most of them taking a road trip.

AAA says to expect longer lines at airports this weekend, too.

The public affairs director for AAA says a number of factors are contributing to this trend. A big one is people trying to make up for lost travel during the pandemic.

“Even last year when gas prices were at an all-time record high, we still sat at an all-time record high for the 4th of July travel,” AAA’s Nick Jarmusz said. “It goes to show that people really want to take advantage of these holidays and get out there, hit the road and get away from home regardless of how much that’s going to cost them to do it.”

It’s difficult to know exactly how much drivers will pay at the pump on Independence Day, but AAA says they’re well below what drivers paid last year. The state average is below $3.60 per gallon thanks to the lower cost of oil.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the busiest travel times will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., then Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

