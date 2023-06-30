Stricker climbs U.S. Senior Open leaderboard despite up and down day

The scoring conditions are seriously tough at SentryWorld
Wisconsin’s Steve Stricker worked his way back to even par
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s Steve Stricker worked his way back to even par through 2 rounds at the U.S. Senior Open on Friday, sitting 3 strokes back of the clubhouse lead enjoyed by Bernhard Langer. Fellow Wisconsinite Jerry Kelly was faring even better Friday afternoon, reaching -2, one stroke off the lead.

The scoring conditions are seriously tough at SentryWorld.

Stricker is case in point. He entered this week with a record 55 consecutive rounds of par or better. But he shot +1 Thursday to snap that streak, and was only -1 on Friday.

When Stricker won U.S. Senior Open in 2019, he was 19 under par.

But par for this course? Has him in serious contention heading to the weekend.

“At the start of the day, I was like let’s just get back to even par for the tournament,” Stricker said. “It’s a little disappointing -- you know, I bogeyed No. 6 and 9 to finish, but they’re tough holes. Didn’t drive it in the fairway on either one of those holes. So from that point, it makes it pretty difficult.

“But I’m right in there. The scores aren’t going anywhere. It’s very challenging. It’s very tough. If you don’t hit the fairway, you’re scrambling.

“I’m in a good spot. It looks like three back for sure. The course has got a lot of teeth to it. Again, I feel okay where I’m at.

“You just can’t get too high or too down on yourself here. Any U.S. Open you can’t do that.”

Once again Stricker started well, but struggled on his back nine (even though he flip-flopped which side he started on Friday).

The Wisconsin legend missed a short birdie bid that would have tied the lead, and then bogeyed 2 of his final 4 holes.

