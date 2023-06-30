Strawberry pie summer tradition is in full swing in NE Wisconsin

For many, July 4th celebrations are not perfect without the juicy berries
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER, Wis. (WBAY) - For many, the celebration of Independence Day is not perfect without a strawberry pie - and those who want their berries fresh, need to head out to their local patch soon.

However, the hot and mostly dry start to the summer has been a challenge for many growers.

On 30 acres along Highway 141 in Beaver, little Colton Blaser has an announcement regarding his dad’s Marinette County crop.

“Strawberry season,” Colton exclaimed.

And there’s nothing like finding a sweet treasure worth an immediate taste.

Jeff Gordon is one of the hundreds of pickers showing up at Blaser’s Acres, spending about an hour and a half in the field.

“They’re beautiful, their good size, they’re ripe and there’s a lot of them,” Jeff joyfully announced.

He says he didn’t expect to find such nice berries: “I assumed as dry as it’s been that the berries were going to be small and few and far between, but I don’t know if they’re irrigating here or what magic potion they have but there’s a lot of berries.”

The key for strawberries this year has been providing what Mother Nature has not.

In 20 years of growing strawberries in Suamico, and now Beaver, Colton Blaser’s Father Chris Blaser says it’s the driest season he’s ever seen.

“We’ve always irrigated, there’s been very few years we haven’t had to irrigate, but never have we irrigated straight through, I mean we never stopped, normally you get an inch or two of rain, you get a couple of weeks off, then you start watering again, not this year, every berry was made with water out of the pond.”

For those who haven’t had the chance to stop by their favorite strawberry patch yet, Blaser says there’s still time to go: “We got some 90s coming but we’re hoping to be picking for 10-14 days up here yet, probably another week in Green Bay.”

Blaser says his strawberries are at least a week late this year. The reason - is a lack of sun due to all the smoky haze.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xperience club Green Bay
Xperience Fitness is closing all Wisconsin clubs
Oshkosh Police Shooting
Oshkosh police officer shoots man armed with rifle
Smoke from a barn fire east of Denmark on June 29, 2023
Cows rescued from New Denmark barn fire
WBAY meteorologists declare a "First Alert Weather Day" when current or impending weather...
COLD FRONT PUSHES SMOKE OUT BY TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY, BETTER AIR QUALITY THIS WEEKEND
Cows at Pagel's Ponderosa Dairy in Kewaunee County
SMALL TOWNS: Pagel’s Ponderosa Dairy overcomes family tragedy to carry on a legacy

Latest News

Fresh strawberries in Beaver, Wisconsin
Fresh strawberries are ready for harvest on numerous patches
Neshotah Beach in Two Rivers. The lakeshore is seeing a boom in traffic to its beaches this...
Some Northeast Wisconsin beaches closed or under advisory ahead of hot holiday
University commencement ceremony.
How the cost of college changed every year since 1970
Gov. Tony Evers
Wisconsin man who threatened the governor gets a year in prison after taking a plea deal