Strawberry pie summer tradition is in full swing in NE Wisconsin

BEAVER, Wis. (WBAY) - For many, the celebration of Independence Day is not perfect without a strawberry pie - and those who want their berries fresh, need to head out to their local patch soon.

However, the hot and mostly dry start to the summer has been a challenge for many growers.

On 30 acres along Highway 141 in Beaver, little Colton Blaser has an announcement regarding his dad’s Marinette County crop.

“Strawberry season,” Colton exclaimed.

And there’s nothing like finding a sweet treasure worth an immediate taste.

Jeff Gordon is one of the hundreds of pickers showing up at Blaser’s Acres, spending about an hour and a half in the field.

“They’re beautiful, their good size, they’re ripe and there’s a lot of them,” Jeff joyfully announced.

He says he didn’t expect to find such nice berries: “I assumed as dry as it’s been that the berries were going to be small and few and far between, but I don’t know if they’re irrigating here or what magic potion they have but there’s a lot of berries.”

The key for strawberries this year has been providing what Mother Nature has not.

In 20 years of growing strawberries in Suamico, and now Beaver, Colton Blaser’s Father Chris Blaser says it’s the driest season he’s ever seen.

“We’ve always irrigated, there’s been very few years we haven’t had to irrigate, but never have we irrigated straight through, I mean we never stopped, normally you get an inch or two of rain, you get a couple of weeks off, then you start watering again, not this year, every berry was made with water out of the pond.”

For those who haven’t had the chance to stop by their favorite strawberry patch yet, Blaser says there’s still time to go: “We got some 90s coming but we’re hoping to be picking for 10-14 days up here yet, probably another week in Green Bay.”

Blaser says his strawberries are at least a week late this year. The reason - is a lack of sun due to all the smoky haze.

