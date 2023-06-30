Some Northeast Wisconsin beaches closed or under advisory ahead of hot holiday

Neshotah Beach in Two Rivers. The lakeshore is seeing a boom in traffic to its beaches this...
Neshotah Beach in Two Rivers. The lakeshore is seeing a boom in traffic to its beaches this summer as many people want to stay closer to home.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Frank E. Murphy Beach and Newport Bay Beach at Newport State Park are closed due to high bacteria levels, Door County Public Health said on its Facebook page Friday.

The post linked to the DNR’s website, which includes a page that monitors bacteria levels at Wisconsin beaches.

The website currently notes that Neshotah Beach, Hika Park Bay, Fischer Park Beaches, and Deland Park Beach are under advisories due to elevated bacteria.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xperience club Green Bay
Xperience Fitness is closing all Wisconsin clubs
Oshkosh Police Shooting
Oshkosh police officer shoots man armed with rifle
Smoke from a barn fire east of Denmark on June 29, 2023
Cows rescued from New Denmark barn fire
WBAY meteorologists declare a "First Alert Weather Day" when current or impending weather...
COLD FRONT PUSHES SMOKE OUT BY TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY, BETTER AIR QUALITY THIS WEEKEND
Cows at Pagel's Ponderosa Dairy in Kewaunee County
SMALL TOWNS: Pagel’s Ponderosa Dairy overcomes family tragedy to carry on a legacy

Latest News

Fresh strawberries in Beaver, Wisconsin
Fresh strawberries are ready for harvest on numerous patches
Fresh strawberries in Beaver, Wisconsin
Strawberry pie summer tradition is in full swing in NE Wisconsin
University commencement ceremony.
How the cost of college changed every year since 1970
Gov. Tony Evers
Wisconsin man who threatened the governor gets a year in prison after taking a plea deal