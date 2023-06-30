Some Northeast Wisconsin beaches closed or under advisory ahead of hot holiday

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Frank E. Murphy Beach and Newport Bay Beach at Newport State Park are closed due to high bacteria levels, Door County Public Health said on its Facebook page Friday.

The post linked to the DNR’s website, which includes a page that monitors bacteria levels at Wisconsin beaches.

The website currently notes that Neshotah Beach, Hika Park Bay, Fischer Park Beaches, and Deland Park Beach are under advisories due to elevated bacteria.

