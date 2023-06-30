Recent study shows amount of Wisconsin trash going down

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A study released this month shows that the amount of trash going into Wisconsin landfills declined between 2007 and 2021.

The study from the Wisconsin Policy Forum seems like good news the amount of trash missing from landfills in those years could fill Lambeau Field, according to the study.

But is it different in the part of the state that Lambeau calls home, where Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago counties share two landfills?

In the video above, we are joined by Chad Doverspike, the Assistant Director of Brown County Port and Resource Recovery.

