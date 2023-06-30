Emergency crews respond to multiple overdoses on Seville Drive

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - Multiple overdoses, which led to at least one death, are under investigation at a residence on Seville Drive in Bellevue.

According to Brown County Lt. Scott Vande Voort, a rescue call came in around 9:10 p.m. Thursday night to the Seville Apartments. Three people had possibly overdosed. Deputies responded to the scene to provide rescue. They deployed Narcan and AEDs were administered. All three patients were conscious when taken to hospitals.

Friday morning, dispatch received another possible overdose call for the same address around 11:20 a.m. Once again, Narcan was provided, as well as an AED administered. Authorities said that person did not survive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing and Lt. Scott Vande Voort could not provide ages or genders of the people involved. He also could not tell us what drugs were possibly involved in the overdoses; that’s still all part of the investigation.

A viewer provided Action 2 News with video of the scene, which you see above.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.