Monitor the air quality ahead of the holiday weekend

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thursday marks Day 4 of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ state-wide Air Quality Advisory. The DNR extended the advisory to Friday at Noon due to Wisconsin still being in the unhealthy range of air quality.

“If you look at airnow.gov, it shows you the primary pollutants that are in the air, just all the particles and the filth in stuff that we’re getting from the Canadian Wildfires,” Communications Specialist at Brown County Heath Department Claire Paprocki said. “Unfortunately, the primary pollutants are very high, and at an unhealthy level and so that’s why, unfortunately, they (DNR) extended it.”

With the upcoming holiday weekend, Paprocki said to keep in mind those who have lung or heart disease, asthma, are pregnant, or any other breathing issues are the most at risk; however, she stresses everyone should be cautious and reduce outdoor exposure as much as possible. She also said to monitor the air quality of where you’ll be spending your weekend online at airnow.gov.

“As you’re starting to make plans for the weekend, or for the holiday, just making sure that you’re checking the air quality index and then planning accordingly based on you know, what a whatever it is that you’re going to be doing,” Paprocki said.

She says the Health Department is not telling people to cancel their plans but to encourage people to make slight alterations to their outdoor activities or even reschedule depending on their personal situation to keep everyone safe.

“If you have a group of you know, really young children who are playing soccer outdoors, maybe consider turning a 30-minute game into a 15-minute game,” Paprocki said. “If you are working with the elderly population and you had maybe like yoga or something planned for outdoors consider moving that indoors.”

Paprocki said to try and avoid strenuous outdoor activities, but if you do plan to be outdoors, keep the activity short, or take breaks.

“Instead of being outdoors for six hours, maybe you’re outdoors for only two hours,” Paprocki said. “If you’re a runner and you like to run outside, maybe consider shortening your run or walking instead, so you don’t breathe as hard.”

Paprocki said the fireworks on Tuesday should go off as planned despite the air quality advisory.

“It might just be a good reminder for the community, if you were planning on doing at-home fireworks, maybe forego those and go to the city ones instead and see their display for this year, and then just plan on doing fireworks at another time when the air quality’s a little bit better,” Paprocki said.

