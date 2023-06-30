Man with 8 warrants leads pursuit in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 29-year-old man from Racine with arrest warrants from multiple counties was arrested in Fond du Lac County Thursday night after a pursuit where he was hit by his own car.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, Winnebago County deputies warned that a vehicle they were trying to stop on I-41 was heading into Fond du Lac County. They were trying to stop it for a registration violation and discovered the license plate didn’t match the car it was on.

Fond du Lac County deputies took up positions and saw the car weaving in and out of traffic. A deputy got behind the car and the driver sped up.

The chase entered Fond du Lac, where the driver avoided stop sticks in the road by driving through a Walmart parking lot, and continued cutting through various business parking lots.

On Rolling Meadows Dr., he tried to avoid stop sticks that would deflate his tires but lost control and went into a steep ditch. The driver got out of his car and then ran ahead of it when he was hit by his car as it was rolling down the hill.

He then ran into a wooded area, where he was captured. He was checked for injuries but refused treatment. A North Fond du Lac police officer who assisted had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says the Racine man was wanted on eight arrest warrants, including 3 for failing to appear in court on drug charges in Racine County, drug charges and failing to appear in court in Waukesha County, and OWI 2nd offense and theft in Milwaukee County.

He was booked in the Fond du Lac County jail on suspicion of fleeing/eluding an officer, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and OWI (drug-related) 2nd or 3rd offense. “He was also issued several traffic tickets,” the sheriff’s office added.

