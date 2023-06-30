How the cost of college changed every year since 1970

(Stacker) - For decades the cost of college has been rising, and a storm of factors, including inflation and plummeting enrollment numbers, are being cited as reasons behind new, steeper tuition hikes.

In recent weeks, universities in Michigan, Oklahoma, Iowa, Arkansas, Kansas, and Memphis have announced plans to raise tuition costs for incoming students. For the University of Oklahoma, it’s the third consecutive increase in as many years, which officials said was “integral to the success of the university.”

It’s a continuation of a trend that’s led to heated discussions among lawmakers and the public about how and whether to relieve the burden tuition costs place on students. Even before the pandemic, average college tuition increased steadily at around 3% per year. At Kansas State, officials say the 5% tuition increase means the school’s budget is “still way under the cumulative inflation.”

The average cost of tuition, room, and board across all types of universities has ballooned 146% from 1970 to 2021, according to Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics data. Public and private college graduates entering the workforce in 2019 carried an average student debt balance of $28,950—a far cry from the 1970s when a student could pay around $11,000 on average for a four-year degree.

Stacker compiled tuition cost data from NCES to chronicle the average college tuition costs for high school graduates from 1970 to the present day. Costs for room and board are categorized as housing and meal costs. All statistics are averages across all universities, including private, public, non-profit, and for-profit schools.

Wally McNamee // Getty Images 1970-71 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,819.92

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,794.91

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,634.23 North Carolina Central University // Getty Images 1971-72 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $12,007.01

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,867.63

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,605.63 Spencer Grant // Getty Images 1972-73 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $12,483.33

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,027.06

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,614.34 Jackson State University // Getty Images 1973-74 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,836.73

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,821.23

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,458.52 Gado // Getty Images 1974-75 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,110.01

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,706.54

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,281.45 JHU Sheridan Libraries/Gado // Getty Images 1975-76 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,173.57

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,733.53

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,347.96 Jackson State University // Getty Images 1976-77 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,553.56

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,738.53

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,352.22 ClassicStock // Getty Images 1977-78 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,448.95

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,747.02

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,275.83 JHU Sheridan Libraries/Gado // Getty Images 1978-79 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,207.02

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,671.85

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,169.43 Rick Friedman // Getty Images 1979-80 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $10,735.25

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,573.63

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,033.25 Jim Steinfeldt // Getty Images 1980-81 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $10,630.59

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,569.66

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $2,961.47 ClassicStock // Getty Images 1981-82 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,047.50

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,688.38

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,025.99 Ted Streshinsky Photographic Archive // Getty Images 1982-83 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,812.90

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,889.97

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,187.04 George Gojkovich // Getty Images 1983-84 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $12,273.31

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,004.34

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,209.89 The Washington Post // Getty Images 1984-85 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $12,839.40

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,189.97

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,261.55 Barbara Alper // Getty Images 1985-86 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $13,310.67

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,276.34

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,300.94 North Carolina Central University // Getty Images 1986-87 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $14,109.50

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,374.78

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,537.76 Joe Sohm/Visions of America // Getty Images 1987-88 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $14,248.49

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,444.33

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,533.01 Barbara Alper // Getty Images 1988-89 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $14,603.30

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,493.17

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,570.74 Jackson State University // Getty Images 1989-90 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $14,945.69

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,470.68

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,599.27 Boston Globe // Getty Images 1990-91 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $14,937.32

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,501.35

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,558.31 Ken Schles // Getty Images 1991-92 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $15,684.85

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,657.81

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,677.28 Joe Sohm/Visions of America // Getty Images 1992-93 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $16,169.57

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,675.96

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,719.86 Joe Sohm/Visions of America // Getty Images 1993-94 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $16,730.90

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,798.53

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,719.46 Star Tribune // Getty Images 1994-95 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $17,019.82

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,848.21

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,739.85 Star Tribune // Getty Images 1995-96 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $17,594.40

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,948.37

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,791.22 Steve Osman // Getty Images 1996-97 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $17,952.10

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $4,010.11

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,809.85 Rick Loomis // Getty Images 1997-98 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $18,347.66

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $4,079.09

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,936.43 picture alliance // Getty Images 1998-99 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $19,013.04

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $4,198.95

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,062.44 Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers // Getty Images 1999-2000 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $19,195.67

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $4,275.62

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,976.32 Grindstone Media Group // Shutterstock 2000-01 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $19,421.56

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $4,347.56

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,995.10 Construction Photography/Avalon // Getty Images. 2001-02 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $20,142.06

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $4,519.03

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,124.74 Steve Skjold // Shutterstock 2002-03 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $20,864.85

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $4,715.36

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,143.44 LEE SNIDER PHOTO IMAGES // Shutterstock 2003-04 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $21,926.00

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $4,876.01

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,282.43 Philip Arno Photography // Shutterstock 2004-05 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $22,664.09

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $5,027.14

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,312.95 Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock 2005-06 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $23,078.10

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $5,163.84

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,321.28 Wirestock Creators // Shutterstock 2006-07 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $23,812.78

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $5,305.92

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,416.27 aceshot1 // Shutterstock 2007-08 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $24,070.39

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $5,365.79

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,465.80 Kit Leong // Shutterstock 2008-09 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $24,961.15

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $5,586.50

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,607.75 Lewis Liu // Shutterstock 2009-10 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $25,650.15

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $5,809.31

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,780.23 Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock 2010-11 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $26,273.52

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $5,975.00

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,890.12 George Sheldon // Shutterstock 2011-12 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $26,609.01

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $6,040.84

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,873.81 Susan B Sheldon // Shutterstock 2012-13 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $27,151.53

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $6,180.24

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,933.94 cdrin // Shutterstock 2013-14 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $27,663.66

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $6,332.00

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $5,022.30 Leigh Trail // Shutterstock 2014-15 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $28,250.98

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $6,504.89

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $5,116.29 Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock 2015-16 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $28,860.83

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $6,673.43

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $5,242.50 Helen89 // Shutterstock 2016-17 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $28,838.25

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $6,757.06

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $5,259.28 EQRoy // Shutterstock 2017-18 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $29,013.08

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $6,841.82

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $5,283.86 quiggyt4 // Shutterstock 2018-19 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $28,121.26

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $6,934.90

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $5,331.10 Sharkshock // Shutterstock 2019-20 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $29,436.33

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $7,036.16

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $5,370.54 Canva 2020-21 academic year - Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $29,033.42

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $7,012.61

- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $5,402.52

Data reporting by Dom DiFurio. Photo selection by Abigail Renaud.

