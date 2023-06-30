Police: Threat to Edison Middle School was a false alarm

Police respond to Edison Middle School due to a called-in threat. June 30, 2023
Police respond to Edison Middle School due to a called-in threat. June 30, 2023
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay police captain tells Action 2 News a threat to Edison Middle School was a false alarm. The police presence at the school is dissipating quickly, according to our crew on the scene.

As we first alerted you, police were dispatched to the school at 442 Alpine Drive just after 10:00 a.m. Friday.

We were told a threat was called in to the school, which is in summer session. The faculty and students were evacuated.

Green Bay Area Public School District notified parents and caregivers of the reunification site. We were told police stopped cars on Alpine Drive and let parents proceed to the school to pick up their children.

Alpine Drive was reopened to traffic before 12 p.m.

Police will release more information as the investigation allows.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-235269. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app.

