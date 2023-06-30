FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY CONTINUES THROUGH MID-MORNING, BEAUTIFUL HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Bo Fogal
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The First Alert Weather Day will continue through mid to late morning as UNHEALTHY air quality continues to impact the lake shore through Green Bay and into Marinette & Oconto as of 5 A.M. By mid to late morning, the wildfire smoke will be pushed out and everyone should see GOOD to MODERATE air quality for the rest of today and the rest of the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s today with beautiful blue skies returning.

Heading into the weekend, high pressure over the upper Midwest will keep the entire holiday weekend dry and warm. Highs will be in the mid 80s for both days with minimal smoke. Air quality looks to be GOOD to MODERATE for the weekend, but haziness could return from time to time. It won’t be as bad as it has been the past few days.

The drought monitor was updated and not surprisngly, most of northeast Wisconsin is still under a moderate drought and this weekend will not see any chances of rain. Our next weathermaker looks to come on 4th of July during the afternoon hours into the evening. Ideally, celebrate 4th of July this weekend.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: W 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: W -> N 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

SATURDAY: N 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Beautiful blue skies return, better air quality. Warm and humid. HIGH: 87

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, very little smoke. LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Little to no smoke. HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Little to no smoke. HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Partly sunny, warm. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, afternoon chance of thunderstorms. HIGH: 90 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: Chance of storms, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, gradual clearing. HIGH: 80

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Pop-up storms