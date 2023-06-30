Bucks, Khris Middleton agree to three-year, $102 million deal, ESPN reports

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Khris Middleton is staying in Milwaukee, NBA free agency starting at 5pm Friday night and it didn’t take long for the three-time all-star and Bucks to come to an agreement.

Middleton is agreeing to a new three-year, $102 million deal, according to ESPN, staying with Milwaukee and Giannis after declining his 5th year player option a few weeks ago.

Middleton battled a knee and wrist injury this last year but played in 33 games averaging 15 points, almost 5 assists and 4.2 rebounds in his 24 minutes a night. We’re still waiting on Brook Lopez.

Meanwhile, Jevon Carter is heading to the Bulls on a 3-year, $20 million deal. Joe Ingles is expected to go to the Magic, according to Chris Haynes.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.