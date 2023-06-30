Bucks, Khris Middleton agree to three-year, $102 million deal, ESPN reports

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) dribbles the ball during the first half of Game 4...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) dribbles the ball during the first half of Game 4 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Miami Heat, Monday, April 24, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Khris Middleton is staying in Milwaukee, NBA free agency starting at 5pm Friday night and it didn’t take long for the three-time all-star and Bucks to come to an agreement.

Middleton is agreeing to a new three-year, $102 million deal, according to ESPN, staying with Milwaukee and Giannis after declining his 5th year player option a few weeks ago.

Middleton battled a knee and wrist injury this last year but played in 33 games averaging 15 points, almost 5 assists and 4.2 rebounds in his 24 minutes a night. We’re still waiting on Brook Lopez.

Meanwhile, Jevon Carter is heading to the Bulls on a 3-year, $20 million deal. Joe Ingles is expected to go to the Magic, according to Chris Haynes.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xperience Fitness gym
Xperience Fitness is closing all Wisconsin clubs
Oshkosh Police Shooting
Oshkosh police officer shoots man armed with rifle
Smoke from a barn fire east of Denmark on June 29, 2023
Cows rescued from New Denmark barn fire
Cows at Pagel's Ponderosa Dairy in Kewaunee County
SMALL TOWNS: Pagel’s Ponderosa Dairy overcomes family tragedy to carry on a legacy
WBAY meteorologists declare a "First Alert Weather Day" when current or impending weather...
COLD FRONT PUSHES SMOKE OUT BY TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY, BETTER AIR QUALITY THIS WEEKEND

Latest News

Wisconsin linebacker Jordan Turner (54) during the second half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA...
UW football suspends junior linebacker Jordan Turner
WATCH: Stricker climbs U.S. Senior Open leaderboard despite up and down day
Steve Stricker acknowledges the gallery after a putt on the 16th hole during the second round...
Stricker climbs U.S. Senior Open leaderboard despite up and down day
Milwaukee Brewers logo
Mets fall season-high 9 games under .500, lose to Brewers 3-2