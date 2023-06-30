Bergstrom’s Make-A-Wish campaign raised more than $300,000 in June

Make-A-Wish and Bergstrom Automotive raised more than $300,000 in June of 2023
By Lena Blietz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A nine-year-old is going to Hawaii, thanks to Make-A-Wish.

“We’ve been doing a countdown at home,” said Brandon Wier, father of Lincoln Weir. For the boy, his wish to come true has been a long time coming.

“Every time we ask him ‘what do you want to do this weekend?’ he’s said ‘I want to go see a volcano, I want to go to Hawaii.’ So we knew it wasn’t going to be a weekend trip,” explained Brandon Wier.

Bergstrom has helped with a lot of wishes, one that is coming up super soon is for Lincoln, he’s getting to go to Hawaii in 8 days - where he’ll get to see black sand and volcanoes.

“Lincoln heard someone talking about volcanos and black sand beaches about a year or two ago and ever since then he’s just continued to talk about it,” Brandon Weir said.

The wish kid is living with a rare degenerative disorder that affects his nervous and immune systems. It also increases his chances of being diagnosed with cancer.

“Ever since we found out, we’ve known that there’s a good chance and an opportunity that we’re going to want to make as many memories as we can as early as we can,” Brandon Weir noted.

Kris Teofilo, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin Senior Regional Director, added: “Thanks to the incredible team at Bergstrom Automotive, Lincoln is going to be able to live his best life.”

This is Bergstrom Automotive’s 23rd year as a Make-A-Wish partner. The company has raised $3 million for the organization.

“The joy you bring, the hope and the strength during the really darkest times, it’s palpable,” explained Patti Gorski, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin President and CEO.

For Lincoln, there is no current cure for his disease, but Make-A-Wish is giving him a different kind of treatment.

“Giving them that special medicine of ‘Wow, I get to do, I get to dream my biggest dream, I get to have my greatest wish granted, that gives them just transformative joy,” said Kris Teofilo.

