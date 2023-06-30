AAA offers free lifts to impaired drivers over long holiday weekend

AAA is offering Wisconsin drivers another way to get home safely and help protect other vehicles on the road over the extra-long holiday weekend.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT
The agency is bringing back its “Tow to Go” initiative and will be offering free rides to intoxicated drivers all the way from Friday evening to early Wednesday morning.

The rides are available in Wisconsin by calling 1-855-2-TOW-2-GO (1-855-286-9246).

“By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications,” AAA Director of Public Affairs Nick Jarmusz explained. “However, we remind people to treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Instead, make advanced plans for a safe ride home.”

Through the “Tow to go” program, AAA will arrange for a tow truck to get a driver and their vehicle to a safe place within a 10-mile radius of where they are for free. AAA membership is not required to use the service, and they are confidential, the auto group adds.

The service will be available from 6 p.m. on Friday, June 30, through 6 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5, AAA indicated. It is only open to drivers in eight states, including Wisconsin, and three other metropolitan areas (listed below):

  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Iowa
  • Michigan
  • Nebraska
  • North Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Wisconsin
  • Charlotte (NC)
  • Denver (Colo.)
  • Fort Wayne/South Bend (Ind.)

Other information on Tow to Go guidelines is available here.

