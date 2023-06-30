60-year-old Manitowoc woman arrested for DUI, 4th offense

(MGN Online / Christian Sullivan / U.S. Air Force)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Teresa M. Medina has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Fond du Lac Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense.

A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper was traveling southbound on Interstate 43 in Brown County when he observed a vehicle spin into the median. The trooper stopped to check for injuries and damages. He smelled the odor of intoxicants emanating from the driver.

Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered and the driver was subsequently arrested. A search of the vehicle revealed several open alcohol containers.

The driver was transported to an area hospital for an evidentiary blood test and then taken to the Brown County Jail.

