47-year-old man from Green Bay is missing - police are asking the public for assistance

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Jimi Micheau is a white male standing 5′8″, and weighing 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, sweatpants, and a black and white beanie hat. Jimi is believed to have left on foot in the area of Cass Street and S. Madison Street in the City of Green Bay, around 1:00 a.m. on June 29, 2023.

If you are aware of Mr. Micheau’s whereabouts or have information that can assist in helping safely locate him, please contact the Green Bay Police at (920)448-3200 and refer to case #23-235008, or call 9-1-1.

Authorities are concerned for his welfare.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.