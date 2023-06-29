Woman accused of stealing nearly $4,000 worth of products from an Ulta Beauty store

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman is accused of stealing nearly $4,000 worth of products from an Ulta Beauty store in Menomonee Falls earlier this week.

The Menomonee Falls Police Department released a photo Thursday of a person they’re calling a suspect in the case.

Police said the suspect is a Black woman described as a heavyset, between 20′s to 30′s years of age, wearing a surgical mask, a white shirt with the words “Raised on Dolly”, ripped blue jeans, and carrying a pink tote bag.

According to police, the woman left Ulta Beauty with $3,967.00 worth of unpaid merchandise on Monday.

If you can assist with identifying the suspect in the attached photo or have information on this retail theft please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department, reference case 23-016449.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.