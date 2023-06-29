US Supreme Court rejects arguments for affirmative action, overturning forty years of legal precedent

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The court’s conservative majority voted six to three against the policies, effectively ending race as a consideration for college admissions across the country.

President Biden, along with the three opposing liberal justices, strongly denounced the ruling, as the President now calls on the education department to seek new ways to maintain diverse student bodies in colleges nationwide.

Millions are also waiting for a landmark ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court involving student loan forgiveness, but no ruling has been made as of yet.

Many Democrats are denouncing the ruling, while Republicans say it has their support. The big question is what this will mean for the University of Wisconsin, especially for the Madison Campus - and the criteria used to accept freshmen applicants.

Republican Representative Dave Murphy from Greenville, Chair of the Assembly’s Committee on Colleges and Universities, joined other Republicans in introducing a guaranteed admission bill. It requires acceptance of any students who finish in the top five percent of their high school class.

He reacted via Zoom to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling and the potential impact.

“I anticipated this. The courts have had a hard time dealing with this for years because I think they really knew deep down in their hearts that a lot of the affirmative action programs were not constitutional,” Dave Murphy said.

Democratic Congresswoman Gwen Moore, who represents much of Milwaukee, said in a statement: “To capture the full talents and potential of the American People, we must champion diversity. Doing so is not only an acknowledgment of the systematic racism that still pervades our society but one way to help redress inequities.”

A spokesperson for the UW system said they are in the process of reviewing the ruling to see what if any, impact it has.

