Travis Scott will not be charged for crowd surge that killed 10 at concert, lawyer says

FILE - Rapper Travis Scott performs on stage at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, March 12, 2019,...
FILE - Rapper Travis Scott performs on stage at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Washington.(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas grand jury has declined to indict rapper Travis Scott in a criminal investigation into a massive crowd surge that killed 10 people at the 2021 Astroworld music festival in Houston, his attorney said Thursday.

Lawyer Kent Schaffer confirmed that the grand jury had met and decided not to indict his client on any criminal charges stemming from the concert. Schaffer said he was not sure what charges the grand jury had considered.

“He never encouraged people to do anything that resulted in other people being hurt,” Schaffer said, adding that the decision is “a great relief.”

Houston police and federal officials have been investigating whether Scott, concert promoter Live Nation and others had sufficient safety measures in place.

Schaffer said he feels sympathy for those who were killed at the festival and their families.

“But Travis is not responsible,” Schaffer said. “Bringing criminal charges against him will not ease their pain.”

___

Find the AP’s coverage of the Astroworld festival: https://apnews.com/hub/astroworld-festival-deaths

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dramatic video of traffic stop with car thief
Police dash video shows teen suspect ramming Green Bay Police car
In the probable cause report, it details text messages that Prez Wade was upset Brunette and...
Green Bay woman accused of helping conceal, destroy evidence in Ashwaubenon homicide case
Capi is one of the seven senior residents at Jane's Journey Home.
New home for old dogs created by woman’s last wish
An Oshkosh police officer shot a man Thursday morning. Police say the man was armed with a...
Oshkosh police officer shoots man armed with rifle
WBAY meteorologists declare a "First Alert Weather Day" when current or impending weather...
VERY UNHEALTHY AIR CONTINUES TODAY, STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE TONIGHT

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac...
3 charged in insider trading case related to taking Trump media firm public, accused of making $22M
Fourth of July travel expected to surge for holiday weekend
Fourth of July travel expected to surge for holiday weekend
Fourth of July travel expected to surge for holiday weekend
Fourth of July travel expected to surge for holiday weekend
A stabbing attack injured two students and one professor at Canada's University of Waterloo....
Police say the stabbings of three people in a gender class in Canada were motivated by hate