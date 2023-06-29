Tickets for 2023 Packers Family Night now on sale

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tickets are now on sale for ‘Packers Family Night, presented by Bellin Health,’ which is set for Saturday, Aug. 5. The Green Bay Packers says this is the 22nd year of the event.

To add to the festive atmosphere of the evening, the Packers say fans who attend Family Night are encouraged to sport white attire for a Lambeau Field WHITE OUT. Packers FanCam will be used and fans can later download a photo to see themselves as part of the WHITE OUT at packers.fancam.com.

The format of this year’s Family Night will once again be a full practice, in order for the team to accomplish its preparation goals for the regular season, according to the Packers.

Tickets are mobile only and priced at $10, available for purchase solely online through Ticketmaster at pckrs.com/familynight. There will be a limit of 10 tickets per purchase during the first day of ticket sales. All individuals, regardless of age, require a ticket for admittance.

Doors for the event will open at 5:30 p.m., with the team taking the field for warmups at 7 p.m. and practice beginning at 7:30. Parking for the event will be $5. Cash payments for parking will no longer be accepted. Only credit cards or mobile payments will be accepted.

The Packers say in case of inclement weather, no refunds will be issued unless all stadium activities – from 5:30 p.m. until the end of the fireworks show – are canceled.

