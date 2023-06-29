Packers Foundation gives $500,000 to non-profits

Three Brown County organizations will benefit from the grants
Three Brown County organizations will benefit from the latest grants
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three Brown County organizations are receiving a combined donation of more than $500,000 thanks to grants from the Green Bay Packers Foundation.

Foster the Village, Journey to Adult Success, and NeighborWorks Green Bay received $125,000 to $250,000 as part of the grant program.

In all, the Packers Foundation awarded $1.5 million to community organizations around the state, including the Urban League of Greater Madison, Medical College of Wisconsin.

The Packers say since the team is community-owned, giving back is part of their culture.

“As a community-owned team, for the Packers giving back is at our core, and we know if not for the support of our local community we would not be here,” Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy said.

Since starting the impact grant program in 2013, the Packers Foundation has donated $9.4 million to community organizations. The Packers Foundation was created in 1986 and has distributed more than $21 million to charities.

