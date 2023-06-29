New Marquette University Law School Poll released

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday gives us an early glimpse into what registered voters in Wisconsin are thinking ahead of the 2024 election cycle.

Milwaukee will play host to the first GOP primary debate in August, and then the GOP national convention next July.

We are joined in the video above by Poll Director Dr. Charles Franklin, celebrating the release of his 75th poll.

