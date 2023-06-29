Lanning gets to live out dream at U.S. Senior Open

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bradley Lanning dreamed of one day making it to the U.S. Open. This week the former coach and assistant pro gets his shot at the Senior Open.

“My father passed when I was 15 and had a lifelong dream of playing golf in an Open on Father’s Day, and was always short, always came up short. Been close but never made it. This is pretty special, especially being in my backyard and I hope I play well. I’m not delusional to think that I’m just going to show up here after not playing professionally for most of my life and think that it’s just going to happen,” said Bradley Lanning.

A resident of Hortonville, Wis., Lanning won’t have to travel far either. Recently he qualified for the USGA event at Stevens Point Country Club.

“Hit the ball really well, but I did make a few mistakes. Especially coming in I knew I probably had to make a couple birdies, and lipped out on 17, my 17th hole. Then flew the green,, right over the pin, probably the best swing of the day on 18 and made a bogey. I felt like, ‘you know, probably missed by one or two and that’s Ok. I did my best. ” said Lanning.

“Gary was right there, and he was like ‘oh you better stick around. The scores are really high today.’ I was the first group, and I’ll be darned did it hold up. It was pretty emotional, I’ll be honest. I was pretty emotional.”

A golf journeyman, Lanning, has quite the golf resume. Including being a part of Stanford’s 1994 national championship team in college, and coaching experience as well. That includes spending time as a college coach, but also at Valor Christian High School. It’s there he coached a player that would go on to win the most recent major, Wyndham Clark.

Now it’s Lanning’s turn to live out a dream of his own.

“A dream come true for me. I’ve literally dreamt of this with my son caddying for me in a big tournament, and it is a dream come true.”

