HOT WITH CLEANER AIR TO FINISH THE WEEK

An Air Quality Advisory is now in effect until noon Friday for continuing wildfire smoke near the ground. The air is turning cleaner across western and northern parts of the state, and the air quality should gradually improve across eastern Wisconsin this evening and overnight. By Friday, the air quality should be a lot better and the haziness in the sky won’t be as significant.

Look for overnight temperatures to dip into the upper 50s across the Northwoods with lower and middle 60s elsewhere. Spotty evening storms will be ongoing across western Wisconsin, but as they track eastward overnight, they should diminish. Most areas will stay dry tonight. We’ll see mostly sunny skies Friday and it will warm up quickly. Highs should top out in the upper half of the 80s with feels like temperatures approaching 90 degrees. A stray PM storm can’t be ruled out, but most of us will remain dry.

Heading into the weekend, high pressure will move in from Canada which will keep us dry and warm, although a very isolated storm is still possible. Temperatures will be above average with lower and middle 80s this weekend. The thicker smoke looks to stay away, but some light haze will likely linger. We’ll turn hotter as we head towards the Fourth of July. Monday’s highs will be back in the upper half of the 80s with highs close to 90° on Independence Day. The humidity will also tick up, so it will feel more uncomfortable than it has lately. Spotty PM storms are possible on the Fourth with a more widespread rain chance arriving in the area on Wednesday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

FRIDAY: W 10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

SATURDAY: W/SE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Smoke gradually diminishes, mainly clear othwerwise. A stray shower possible north/west. LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Cleaner air. HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. A stray PM storm? HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, warm but pleasant. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and turning warmer and more humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, chance of P.M. thunderstorms. Hot and humid. HIGH: 91 LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattere showers. HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: An early shower possible, then mostly sunny. Cooler. HIGH: 80

