Green Bay’s Fire and Police Departments team up to crack down on illegal fireworks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s Fire and Police Departments are teaming up to crack down on illegal fireworks.

Since the joint enforcement plan last week, Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis said they’ve received a complaint almost every day. Of the 16 complaints received, authorities have issued 3 written warnings.

“What we see every year is that it that (call volume) goes up exponentially by the time we get to the Fourth of July.

Last year, in a two-week period around the Fourth of July holiday, police responded to 75 calls related to fireworks.

“These were the ones that were acute enough issues that we had to send someone to so these were things like property damage concerns and debris safety concern,” said Chief Davis.

This year, authorities are hoping to lead with education, but they will use enforcement if necessary, when it comes to illegal fireworks. They are also keeping an eye on those who sell illegal fireworks by doing compliance checks at firework stands and businesses.

In Wisconsin, a person who possesses or uses illegal fireworks without a valid permit is subject to a fine up to $1,000 per violation.

So far this year, only one permit has been issued by the city’s Fire Marshal’s Office. It is for the professional show taking place during the ‘Fire Over The Fox’ celebration. This means any other illegal fireworks you see in the sky within city limits right now are illegal.

“A large number of the complaints and the issues that we deal with fireworks unsurprisingly involve our youth and these are people who can’t get permits legally to use fireworks. So we encourage parents to talk to your kids about the risks involved and to help them make responsible decisions this time of year,” said Chief Davis.

Illegal fireworks are essentially anything that leaves the ground and explodes. For example, firecrackers, roman candles, bottle rockets and mortars.

Legal fireworks include smoke bombs, noisemakers, toy snakes and sparkers no longer than 36 inches.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department Chief Matthew Knott wants to remind everyone that even legal fireworks can be dangerous, especially during these drought conditions.

“When you look at some of the stationary legal fireworks, they generate a lot of sparks and they get up in higher dry grass that has great potential to cause fire. So again, just be cautious and make sure you’re following the recommendations that are put on those fireworks,” said Chief Knott.

Chief Knott said it’s always a good idea to have a bucket of water or sand nearby to put out legal fireworks and dispose of them properly.

In 2021, fireworks caused over $59 million in property damage nationwide.

