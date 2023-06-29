Green Bay approves purchase of 27 bicycles for police response team

You will soon see more Green Bay Police on two wheels instead of riding on four wheels.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
On Tuesday night, Green Bay City Council approved the purchase of 27 bicycles so the department can create a mobile response team.

The bikes will be purchased from a local bike shop, Broken Spoke Bike Studio, the mobile response team will be used for public order during large-scale events.

Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis joins us in the video above to explain more.

