Fourth of July travel expected to surge for holiday weekend

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - People are gearing up to travel in record numbers for Independence Day, which includes both those who are taking flights and those gassing up for a drive.

Airport administrators say 2023 could be the biggest year for travel in more than twenty years and this holiday week is expected to be much busier than last year.

Jesse Funk, the Public Information Officer at the Appleton Airport says this week for travel is almost twice as busy as it was this time last year.

As for drivers, AAA says more than one million people in Wisconsin will take at least one trip 50 miles or more between Friday and July 4th. That’s nearly 50,000 more holiday travelers than the previous record high set just last year.

Funk says he doesn’t foresee issues with long lines at local airports but wants travelers to prepare in advance if they’re connecting to an airport in a larger city.

“Overall, I think travels just become more and more important in people’s lives and we see it in Appleton and across the country that these experiences, connections through covid a lot of those connections were ruined, and so those are important,” said Jesse Funk, Public Information Officer, Appleton Airport.

Airport administrators recommend travelers come prepared and regularly check for flights updates.

