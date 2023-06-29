Fourth of July travel expected to surge for holiday weekend

People are gearing up to travel in record numbers for Independence Day, which includes both those who are taking flights and those gassing up for a drive.
By Emily Reilly
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - People are gearing up to travel in record numbers for Independence Day, which includes both those who are taking flights and those gassing up for a drive.

Airport administrators say 2023 could be the biggest year for travel in more than twenty years and this holiday week is expected to be much busier than last year.

Jesse Funk, the Public Information Officer at the Appleton Airport says this week for travel is almost twice as busy as it was this time last year.

As for drivers, AAA says more than one million people in Wisconsin will take at least one trip 50 miles or more between Friday and July 4th. That’s nearly 50,000 more holiday travelers than the previous record high set just last year.

Funk says he doesn’t foresee issues with long lines at local airports but wants travelers to prepare in advance if they’re connecting to an airport in a larger city.

“Overall, I think travels just become more and more important in people’s lives and we see it in Appleton and across the country that these experiences, connections through covid a lot of those connections were ruined, and so those are important,” said Jesse Funk, Public Information Officer, Appleton Airport.

Airport administrators recommend travelers come prepared and regularly check for flights updates.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dramatic video of traffic stop with car thief
Police dash video shows teen suspect ramming Green Bay Police car
In the probable cause report, it details text messages that Prez Wade was upset Brunette and...
Green Bay woman accused of helping conceal, destroy evidence in Ashwaubenon homicide case
Capi is one of the seven senior residents at Jane's Journey Home.
New home for old dogs created by woman’s last wish
An Oshkosh police officer shot a man Thursday morning. Police say the man was armed with a...
Oshkosh police officer shoots man armed with rifle
WBAY meteorologists declare a "First Alert Weather Day" when current or impending weather...
VERY UNHEALTHY AIR CONTINUES TODAY, STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE TONIGHT

Latest News

DEBRIEF: How SCOTUS ruling on affirmative action could impact local colleges
Fourth of July travel expected to surge for holiday weekend
Fourth of July travel expected to surge for holiday weekend
This photo provided by Mike Shane shows Shane as he stands in his corn field near Peoria, Ill.,...
Central US is now getting worst of the drought. Corn crops are stressed, rivers are running low
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, surrounded by fellow Republican lawmakers, touts the...
Wisconsin Republicans’ spending plan soon heading to Democratic governor for vetoes