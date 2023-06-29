Florence County brothers hunt for Bigfoot

Luca (left) and younger brother Lannon Redding (right) carefully search the forest behind their...
Luca (left) and younger brother Lannon Redding (right) carefully search the forest behind their house for Bigfoot clues(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HOMESTEAD, Wis. (WLUC) - Two Florence County children are looking to solve one of the country’s greatest mysteries.

Luca and Lannon Redding are 11 and seven-year-old brothers. They scour the forest behind their home for signs of Bigfoot. The duo documents their proof on digital cameras and will share it with anyone who will listen.

The hunt started after the brothers read a book from the library about Bigfoot.

“It is fun because I enjoy the nature part of it. So does Lannon with bugs and other stuff,” said Luca.

The boy’s mother said they have learned how to come up with an idea, formulate a hypothesis, and conduct research to test the hypothesis.

“They have all done it by themselves. It is cute to see. I remember exploring in the woods with my brother when we were younger. It is very similar to this,” said Sara Redding, Luca and Lannon’s mother.

She adds it is important for children to explore their curiosity outdoors and she looks forward to what other mysteries her sons tackle in the future.

