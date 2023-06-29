EARLY AM STORMS... THEN MORE POOR AIR QUALITY

Our First Alert Weather Day continues for poor air quality tonight and through the first half of Thursday due to smoke from fires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada. Most of NE Wisconsin was in the UNHEALTHY category Wednesday with some locations spiking into the VERY UNHEALTHY range. The low-level smoke should begin to push east of the area during the day Thursday as a weak front moves across the region. The smoke likely won’t be gone altogether, but we should be breathing easier with cleaner air overhead.

We are also watching out for a batch of rain and storms through the early morning hours. A few strong to marginally severe storms could occur with gusty winds and hail. The overall severe weather risk for our area remains on the LOW side. Any rain is welcome but it won’t be evenly distributed. Some of us may get 1/2″ or more while others miss out completely. The best odds for early AM storms will be from the Fox Valley southward. Any storms should be gone by sunrise Thursday with temperatures in the lower 60s.

Another round of storms COULD develop late Thursday afternoon and evening, especially SOUTH of Green Bay. If these fire they could produce gusty wind and hail since the atmosphere will be very warm and very humid. Highs should get into the mid 80s with dew points into the upper 60s.

Looking ahead... at least a few spotty showers or storms are possible through the weekend and into 4th of July but odds of rain (and coverage) will be low. Many of us should be able to enjoy warm summertime highs in the 80s and lows staying in the 60s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

THURSDAY: S 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: W 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

TONIGHT: Scattered rain & storms. Some strong? Smoky haze lingers. LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Warm & humid. Mix of smoky haze, sun, & clouds. A few storms possible (SOUTH). HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or storm is possible, mainly north. HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Stray storm? HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Stray storm? HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, but an afternoon shower or storm is possible. HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

4TH OF JULY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Scattered PM storms. HIGH: 89 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. Warm and humid. HIGH: 87

