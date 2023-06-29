EAA AirVenture employees are monitoring the smoky summer air very closely

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Organizers and employees of the event are already making plans in late June of 2023, such as what planes are coming in and when.

That task gets more difficult when poor air quality could stop pilots from taking off as people usually fly in from across the United States and dozens of other countries.

Smoky haze masks the air traffic control tower overlooking Oshkosh’s Wittman Regional Airport on June 29, 2023. From that day onward, it’s less than four weeks to the start of the EAA AirVenture 2023 event.

“There are contingencies for almost everything,” said Dick Knapinski, EAA Spokesperson, adding: “It is something that is atmospheric. It’s something that we have no control over. So, what impact could it have looking down the road and if we have to mitigate it or adjust for it how would we do that?”

Knapinski explained that the association is looking at the smoke similarly to a weather event with limited visibility: “That is something that has to be considered as well. What is the availability to safely fly to an event–to any airport–in those conditions.”

He stressed that the start of AirVenture is more than 20 days away and conditions might change: “It’s something that we watch to take a look at to see what the movements are. As we’ve discovered throughout the country this year, places will be affected for a while and then they won’t be affected depending on the prevailing winds, high and low-pressure systems, and so forth.”

EAA closely monitors smoke in the sky for people taking off.

“We can provide information and we do provide information prior to the event as far as weather, as far as any other conditions pilots should be aware of when they do come in here in three and a half weeks so they can make those kinds of decisions and make them with safety in mind,” Knapinski noted.

And for short-term visitors or more long-term campers? They can check the air quality index for the area to decide how to protect themselves best.

EAA has tackled seven decades’ worth of unpredictable storms and obstacles - and workers are ready to do it again.

“We’ve had a lot of curveballs thrown at us through the years and we’ve adjusted and we’ve always had a great event at the end,” Knapinski said.

AirVenture kicks off on July 24, 2023, and runs through July 30, 2023.

Visitors who wish to inform themselves about the air quality in the region can visit https://www.airnow.gov/

