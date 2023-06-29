Denmark barn fire call brings numerous fire departments

Smoke from a barn fire east of Denmark on June 29, 2023
Smoke from a barn fire east of Denmark on June 29, 2023(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DENMARK, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters from several departments answered the call to a barn fire in the Denmark area Thursday morning.

The fire is on the east side of Brown County on South County Hwy P, just east of Denmark.

A fire official confirmed about 100 cows were in the barn and firefighters have been removing them.

Action 2 News has a crew on the scene. This report will be updated as we learn more.

