Denmark barn fire call brings numerous fire departments

DENMARK, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters from several departments answered the call to a barn fire in the Denmark area Thursday morning.

The fire is on the east side of Brown County on South County Hwy P, just east of Denmark.

A fire official confirmed about 100 cows were in the barn and firefighters have been removing them.

Action 2 News has a crew on the scene. This report will be updated as we learn more.

