COLD FRONT PUSHES SMOKE OUT BY TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY, BETTER AIR QUALITY THIS WEEKEND

Thursday will start out as a First Alert Weather Day until the Air Quality Advisory expires at noon unless the advisory gets extended. A weak low pressure system in Canada will bring a cold front through Wisconsin during the afternoon into evening hours which will push out a lot of the smoke. The air quality won’t improve quickly through the day, but be more gradual. By Friday, the air quality should be a lot better and the haziness in the skyline won’t be as significant.

In terms of precipitation, the cold front could also create a few spotty showers and storms Thursday afternoon into nightfall, but it’s a low chance. The Storm Prediction Center did issue a MARGINAL risk for severe weather tonight for Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, and Manitowoc County. If any storm does become strong, it could create penny size hail and gusty winds, but it’s a low chance.

Heading into the weekend, high pressure will move in from Canada which will keep us dry and warm. Smoke looks to stay away, but some haziness could return but it doesn’t look to be anywhere as bad as the last few days. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

FRIDAY: W 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Hazy and bad air quality for most of day, partly sunny and pop up chance of storms. HIGH: 85

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers possible. Patchy fog. LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm, better air quality. HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, chance of P.M. thunderstorms. HIGH: 87 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. HIGH: 86

