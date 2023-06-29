COLD FRONT PUSHES SMOKE OUT BY TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY, BETTER AIR QUALITY THIS WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
WBAY meteorologists declare a "First Alert Weather Day" when current or impending weather...
WBAY meteorologists declare a "First Alert Weather Day" when current or impending weather presents an increased urgency(WBAY)
By Bo Fogal
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thursday will start out as a First Alert Weather Day until the Air Quality Advisory expires at noon unless the advisory gets extended. A weak low pressure system in Canada will bring a cold front through Wisconsin during the afternoon into evening hours which will push out a lot of the smoke. The air quality won’t improve quickly through the day, but be more gradual. By Friday, the air quality should be a lot better and the haziness in the skyline won’t be as significant.

In terms of precipitation, the cold front could also create a few spotty showers and storms Thursday afternoon into nightfall, but it’s a low chance. The Storm Prediction Center did issue a MARGINAL risk for severe weather tonight for Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, and Manitowoc County. If any storm does become strong, it could create penny size hail and gusty winds, but it’s a low chance.

Heading into the weekend, high pressure will move in from Canada which will keep us dry and warm. Smoke looks to stay away, but some haziness could return but it doesn’t look to be anywhere as bad as the last few days. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

FRIDAY: W 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Hazy and bad air quality for most of day, partly sunny and pop up chance of storms. HIGH: 85

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers possible. Patchy fog. LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm, better air quality. HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, chance of P.M. thunderstorms. HIGH: 87 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. HIGH: 86

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the probable cause report, it details text messages that Prez Wade was upset Brunette and...
Green Bay woman accused of helping conceal, destroy evidence in Ashwaubenon homicide case
Dramatic video of traffic stop with car thief
Police dash video shows teen suspect ramming Green Bay Police car
Capi is one of the seven senior residents at Jane's Journey Home.
New home for old dogs created by woman’s last wish
Prez Wade
$1 million cash bond set for suspect in Ashwaubenon apartment homicide
Ways to keep pets safe in bad air
More family members to look for when the air is bad: Pets

Latest News

WBAY meteorologists declare a "First Alert Weather Day" when current or impending weather...
EARLY AM STORMS... THEN MORE POOR AIR QUALITY
WBAY meteorologists declare a "First Alert Weather Day" when current or impending weather...
UNHEALTHY AIR CONTINUES THIS AFTERNOON, STORM CHANCES RETURN TONIGHT
Unhealthy air this afternoon, storm chances tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Hazy skies persist, chance of storms arrives