Canadian wildfires are often in remote areas, making it hard to fight the flames

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Conditions can change quickly - at one point on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, the sky actually cleared up over Green Bay’s Famers’ Market. A brief relief for vendors and patrons. Experts say that the best protection from the bad air is masks, or simply staying indoors.

However, the words heard often at the Farmers’ Market were “suffocating” and “irritating”. At Beaver Brook Foods, the Goddards said they’ve been coming to the market for 20 years - and they have never seen smoke and haze like this.

Over at the booth for OJ’s Midtown Restaurant, owner Joey Farrell agreed: “I think it’s definitely hindered us a little tonight but seems like we still have a good crowd.”

Some patrons said that despite the smoke, they didn’t want to stay away.

“It’s pretty bad, and you could actually smell it now too quite noticeable, this haze it’s like living in Southern California,” said Randy Vandanack from DePere.

While the Farmers’ Market continued, many outdoor events in Green Bay and the Fox Cities were canceled.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said it’s a dynamic situation with conditions that could change rapidly. The fires burning in Canada are now breaking an annual record for wildfire smoke emissions.

“There always is a wildfire season in Canada except for really wet years, it usually starts in July - and they are used to having a lot of fires in the remote. In a lot of the areas they are not extinguishing the fires it’s kind of a let-burn policy right now that’s kind of their normal practice,” said Ron Schneider from the DNR.

The Department of Health Services (DHS) recommends keeping outdoor activities short and light.

“If you do have a respiratory or health condition that puts you at greater risk and you need to spend time outside, a well-fitting n95 mask may be helpful, but generally we recommend for the duration of this air quality staying indoors is probably the best thing to do,” said Mark Werner from the DHS.

