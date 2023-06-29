Best trip ever: Traveler hits $1.3M jackpot at airport casino

Harry Reid International Airport said the guest won the $1.3 million jackpot while playing a...
Harry Reid International Airport said the guest won the $1.3 million jackpot while playing a Wheel of Fortune game.(Flory/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – One lucky traveler ended their vacation by winning more than $1 million at an airport casino.

Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas confirmed the big win in a tweet Wednesday.

The airport said the guest, who was not identified, won the $1.3 million jackpot while playing Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Emeralds in the Terminal 1 Esplanade.

“That’s one way to end a vacation – as a MILLIONAIRE!” the airport tweeted.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dramatic video of traffic stop with car thief
Police dash video shows teen suspect ramming Green Bay Police car
In the probable cause report, it details text messages that Prez Wade was upset Brunette and...
Green Bay woman accused of helping conceal, destroy evidence in Ashwaubenon homicide case
Capi is one of the seven senior residents at Jane's Journey Home.
New home for old dogs created by woman’s last wish
WBAY meteorologists declare a "First Alert Weather Day" when current or impending weather...
VERY UNHEALTHY AIR CONTINUES TODAY, STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE TONIGHT
'Unhealthy' air conditions impacting local outdoor activities
‘Unhealthy’ air conditions impacting local outdoor activities

Latest News

A stabbing attack injured two students and one professor at Canada's University of Waterloo....
Police say the stabbings of three people in a gender class in Canada were motivated by hate
Smoke from a barn fire east of Denmark on June 29, 2023
Cows rescued from New Denmark barn fire
An Oshkosh police officer shot a man Thursday morning. Police say the man was armed with a...
Oshkosh police officer shoots man armed with rifle
Firefighters responded to a fire at the Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue Thursday.
Fire breaks out in basement of New York City’s iconic Tiffany store
Workers evacuate cows onto haulers during a barn fire in Brown County
Cows rescued from barn fire