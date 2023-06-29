Babysitter accused of showing kids how to snort drugs

According to a police affidavit, Deana Byrd is behind bars and facing several charges including neglect, drug possession and theft. (Source: WFIE)
By WFIE Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) – A babysitter in Indiana is accused of giving three children drugs, which left them hospitalized.

According to a police affidavit, 24-year-old Deana Byrd is behind bars and facing several charges including neglect, drug possession and theft.

The affidavit reports that when the mother came to the house in Evansville to pick up her kids, she found Byrd sitting on the front porch while the children were inside, unconscious.

Police said one of the children, who is 15 years old, told officers that Byrd was showing them “how to snort the pills.”

The child said after that, the last thing they remember was vomiting and falling unconscious on Byrd’s bed.

Police said they found items in the home that matched the 15-year-old’s story.

The three children were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

Further details were not available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dramatic video of traffic stop with car thief
Police dash video shows teen suspect ramming Green Bay Police car
In the probable cause report, it details text messages that Prez Wade was upset Brunette and...
Green Bay woman accused of helping conceal, destroy evidence in Ashwaubenon homicide case
Capi is one of the seven senior residents at Jane's Journey Home.
New home for old dogs created by woman’s last wish
WBAY meteorologists declare a "First Alert Weather Day" when current or impending weather...
VERY UNHEALTHY AIR CONTINUES TODAY, STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE TONIGHT
'Unhealthy' air conditions impacting local outdoor activities
‘Unhealthy’ air conditions impacting local outdoor activities

Latest News

Christine King Farris, sister of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks at the King holiday...
Christine King Farris, Martin Luther King Jr.’s sister and civil rights activist, dies at 95
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on the affirmative action decision
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac...
3 charged in insider trading case related to taking Trump media firm public, accused of making $22M
Health Minute: What scientists say keeps mosquitoes away
Woman accused of leaving Ulta Beauty with $3,967.00 worth of unpaid merchandise. 06/26/2023
Woman accused of stealing nearly $4,000 worth of products from an Ulta Beauty store