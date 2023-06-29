More family members to look for when the air is bad: Pets

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - At the Wisconsin Humane Society in Green Bay, the poor air quality means significantly less time outdoors for the dogs.

While they regularly get to spend time together in outdoor pens, now the dogs only enjoy short walks and no playtime.

Dogs with respiratory problems only get quick bathroom breaks.

“You want to decrease the amount of outdoor strenuous activities, so the play yards, this is where the dogs like to run after balls. Anything that gets you like heavy breathing so instead of like taking runs with your pets you want to tone that down to shorter walks,” said Tanya Ditzman, Wisconsin Humane Society Media Specialist.

Experts also advise keeping windows closed and monitoring pets for any signs of respiratory distress or discomfort, such as coughing, sneezing, or trouble breathing.

If any concerning symptoms occur, pet owners should reach out to veterinarian care right away.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.