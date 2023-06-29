3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Baby food hazard
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Parents might be surprised -- and troubled! -- to find out what they’re feeding their babies.
Brad Spakowitz has a warning about a potential hazard in baby food in plastic pouches.
Plus, a new approach could heal broken bones in just a few weeks.
If you’re facing up to 12 weeks in a cast, 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES is well worth your time!
Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.