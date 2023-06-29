3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Baby food hazard

In other scientific news: How broken bones can heal in a matter of weeks
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Parents might be surprised -- and troubled! -- to find out what they’re feeding their babies.

Brad Spakowitz has a warning about a potential hazard in baby food in plastic pouches.

Plus, a new approach could heal broken bones in just a few weeks.

If you’re facing up to 12 weeks in a cast, 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES is well worth your time!

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dramatic video of traffic stop with car thief
Police dash video shows teen suspect ramming Green Bay Police car
In the probable cause report, it details text messages that Prez Wade was upset Brunette and...
Green Bay woman accused of helping conceal, destroy evidence in Ashwaubenon homicide case
Capi is one of the seven senior residents at Jane's Journey Home.
New home for old dogs created by woman’s last wish
An Oshkosh police officer shot a man Thursday morning. Police say the man was armed with a...
Oshkosh police officer shoots man armed with rifle
WBAY meteorologists declare a "First Alert Weather Day" when current or impending weather...
VERY UNHEALTHY AIR CONTINUES TODAY, STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE TONIGHT

Latest News

Parents be aware of what your toddlers eat
Supreme Court
US Supreme Court rejects arguments for affirmative action, overturning forty years of legal precedent
Green Bay approves purchase of 27 bicycles for police response team
Green Bay approves purchase of 27 bicycles for police response team
Green Bay approves purchase of 27 bicycles for police response team
Green Bay approves purchase of 27 bicycles for police response team