Wisconsin natives Stricker and Kelly right at home in U.S. Senior Open

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WBAY) - The best senior golfers in the world are in Stevens Point this week for the U.S. Senior Open. However, two players didn’t have to travel far.

Wisconsin natives Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly were in action Tuesday for a practice round.

Kelly is looking for his first U.S. Senior Open title. Stricker is looking for his second.

“It’s great to be able to hop in your car and drive up the road,” Stricker said.

SentryWorld is no stranger to either of these guys. Kelly and Stricker played this course 39 years ago in the 1984 WIAA State Tournament. Stricker won the title, seven strokes ahead of Kelly.

“To compete here at a place that I won at 39 years ago, it’s pretty crazy that all this time has flown by,” Stricker said. “It’s a special spot. To win here would mean a lot. It’s a major championship, first of all. It’s right here in our backyard and I’ve had history at this course. It’d be a really cool spot to win.”

“I don’t have a whole lot of memory of what was here, but what is here now is really something special. This is a place that I’d come and visit,” Kelly said.

As this weekend approaches, Stricker has momentum on his side. He’s won the last two senior major championships. In fact, he’s won three of the last seven. And in 2023, he’s also won four titles on the PGA Champions Tour. He’s on a roll.

“Just doing the same things I’ve been doing,” Stricker said. “I think it’s been consistency for me. I’ve been doing pretty much everything fairly well.”

Stricker and Kelly have become the faces of Wisconsin golf. And when one does well, it pushes the other.

“Some of the best fights you have are with your brother. What Steve is doing right now is special, no question about it,” Kelly said. “He is at the top of his game. The last thing we want him to do is drop off at all. We want him to keep his trajectory going. We need to catch up. I need to get better.”

The SentryWorld course will be a challenge, though. Many of the golfers saying the rough will be interesting to work around.

“I was here a couple times over the last few weeks. The rough is up, the fairways are pretty narrow. Depending on how they set it up, it’s a legit test.,” Stricker said.

One thing is for sure, Stricker and Kelly will have the home crowd cheering them on.

“We always love the crowd because it just gives us energy. It’s one thing Wisconsinites have done my entire career, is give me so much energy. It’s always why we want to give back as much as we can,” Kelly said.

Practice rounds continues Wednesday with competition starting Thursday and a champion crowned Sunday.

