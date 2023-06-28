VERY UNHEALTHY AIR CONTINUES TODAY, STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE TONIGHT

It’s a First Alert Weather Day once again as air quality continues to be in the UNHEALTHY to VERY UNHEALTHY category because of wildfire smoke. Hazy skies are expected to continue too so limit your time outside and wear a mask if you can. An Air Quality Advisory continues for all of northeast Wisconsin until noon on Thursday, but that might get extended.

Our next chance of showers and storms will come Wednesday night ahead of a relatively weak system. Some of these storms could become strong which could create penny size hail and gusty winds. No tornadoes are possible with these storms. From Green Bay to the Fox Valley and west are under a MARGINAL risk for severe weather while central and western Wisconsin is under a SLIGHT risk. These storms could develop around midnight and die off before sunrise Thursday.

There are spotty chances of showers and storms Thursday night and Friday night, but no severe weather is likely. By the weekend, dry weather will return with relatively normal temperatures.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: SSE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Hazy skies continue, very unhealthy air. Isolated showers (NORTH). HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: Scattered storms form around midnight, some could be strong. LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, isolated showers possible. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, P.M. isolated showers. HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, maybe showers? HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. HIGH: 86

