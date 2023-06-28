UNHEALTHY AIR CONTINUES THIS AFTERNOON, STORM CHANCES RETURN TONIGHT

Our First Alert Weather Day continues for poor air quality this afternoon and tonight due to smoke from fires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada. Most of NE Wisconsin has been in the UNHEALTHY category today with some locations spiking into the VERY UNHEALTHY range. There are some signs that we may start to scour out some of the low-level smoke during the day tomorrow as a weak front moves across the region. The air quality forecast for Thursday is just MODERATE right now. Additional smoky haze may return later this week from Western Canadian fires but time will tell on the amount.

First Alert Weather Day (WBAY)

We are also watching out for a batch of rain and storms from late this evening through the overnight hours. A few strong to marginally severe storms could occur with gusty winds and hail. Storms will fire first in western WI this evening and rumble our way overnight. The overall severe weather risk for our area remains on the LOW side. Any rain is welcome but it won’t be evenly distributed. Some of us may get 1/2″ or more while others miss out completely.

Severe Weather Risks Tonight (WBAY)

Another round of storms COULD develop late Thursday afternoon and evening, especially SOUTH of Green Bay. If these fire they could produce gusty wind and hail since the atmosphere will be very warm and very humid. It’s still not clear when/where/if they will form so stay tuned for the latest tomorrow.

Looking ahead... at least a few spotty showers or storms are possible through the weekend and into 4th of July but odds of rain (and coverage) will be low. Many of us should be able to enjoy warm summertime highs in the 80s and increased humidity with dew points in the 60s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SSE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

THURSDAY: SE/SW 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

THIS AFTERNOON: Smoky haze mixed with clouds & sun. Isolated showers (NORTH). HIGH: 81

TONIGHT: Scattered rain & storms. Some strong? Smoky haze lingers. LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Warm & humid. Mix of smoky haze, sun, & clouds. A few storms possible (SOUTH). HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or storm is possible. HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Stray storm? HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Stray storm? HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a shower or storm. HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

4TH OF JULY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a shower or storm. HIGH: 89

