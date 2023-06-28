Tehran surrenders 4 homers in 7-2 loss to struggling Mets
Brandon Nimmo homered twice and David Peterson threw six scoreless innings in his return to the majors as the struggling Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2 Tuesday night, hours after New York owner Steve Cohen announced plans to hold a press conference on the state of the team.
The Mets won for the third time in 10 games and for the sixth time in 22 games, improving to 36-43 record with their
Cohen grabbed everyone’s attention earlier in the day when he announced a Wednesday press conference on Twitter saying: “I will be doing a press conference tomorrow before the game. You will get it from me straight.”
The Mets, who were coming off a three-hit, 2-1 loss Monday night, slugged four homers as Francisco Lindor and Daniel Vogelbach joined Nimmo in going deep. Peterson (2-6) allowed eight baserunners, five hits and three walks while striking out five.
The Brewers Brian Anderson ended the combined shutout bid with a two-run single in the eighth off Jeff Brigham. Julio Teheran (2-3) took the loss after retiring the first nine batters on just 34 pitches.
