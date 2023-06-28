Tank Elementary closure put on pause

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Area School Board pumped the brakes on a decision whether to close Tank Elementary School on the city’s near-west side.

As we’ve reported, Tank was one of the schools on the chopping block as part of the district’s long-term reorganization plan, but changes at another school means Tank could still see students in the coming years.

A task force recommended students at Tank move to Fort Howard Elementary School. But Fort Howard’s expansion of special education programming meant fewer spots to take in more students.

”So the question was, can we move Tank in its entirety without having to make any modifications? And my answer to that would be no,” school district clerk Andrew Becker said.

The proposed recommendation is to find a different school for Tank Elementary students or build an addition to Fort Howard.

“I would propose just waiting here, because there’s multiple things that could happen,” Becker said.

“In the end, more than one school will close on the west side, but now who is going where? That’s too much to figure out here, and I think there’s plenty of things to look at that we can just pause especially if we don’t know where we might add.”

The board ultimately agreed to postpone the motion indefinitely while looking into more options.

The next regular board meeting is July 24.

