Sturgeon Bay completes inclusive playground at Otumba Park

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Otumba Park project in Sturgeon Bay is completed, and the playground is now open for every child to enjoy.

The updated, inclusive playground includes play equipment for children of all abilities, making this Sturgeon Bay’s first playground compliant with the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act.

The equipment is intended for children from 6 months old to 12 years old.

The city has been fundraising for the park project since 2021, raising $500,000 to make it happen.

