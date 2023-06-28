Police dash video shows teen suspect ramming Green Bay Police car

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police released new dash camera video showing a vehicle backing up and ramming a squad car during a chase. Police say this chase involved a stolen vehicle and highlights the ongoing issue of stolen vehicles in the city.

Recently a 17-year-old was charged in adult court for allegedly driving a stolen Kia Sportage that hit a police vehicle along with causing minor injuries to an officer.

Police said Darian Pinchart was charged last week in Brown County Court with Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Knowingly Flee/Elude or Attempt to Flee/Elude an Officer, Drive or Operate a Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent, and Obstructing an Officer.

Green Bay Police said the incident involving Pinchart happened on Wednesday, June 21, just after 1:30 p.m. when officers were initiating a traffic stop at North Washington and Main streets.

Police said in the squad camera video, the Kia can be seen backing into the front of one police vehicle then pulling forward and causing injury to an officer’s wrist when it catches on the door frame of an open window as the driver speeds away, creating a dust cloud.

Green Bay Police said officers chose not to pursue the vehicle, taking public safety into account. A short time later, officers were able to locate the vehicle unoccupied near Pine and North Roosevelt streets. A K9 unit was then used to track the suspect leading to Pinchart’s arrest.

The Green Bay Police Department is warning the public that it’s received about 20 new reports of stolen autos and attempted thefts since the beginning of April, bringing the total to nearly 70 vehicles, which have been primarily Hyundai and Kia, since mid-January of this year.

