‘Miracle’ twins born at 22 weeks finally heading home from hospital

Twins Jacob and Luna were born on Jan. 11 at just 22 weeks. (Source: KCCI, Family photos, CNN)
By Ashley Weil, KCCI
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) – After living a parent’s worst nightmare, one young couple in Iowa is beyond excited to finally take their little bundles of joy home.

Twins Jacob and Luna were born on Jan. 11 at just 22 weeks, and they are the first babies to be born that early to survive at Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines.

They both weighed just over 1 pound when they were born.

Mom Cristal Alvarez called her babies miracles.

“Seeing them here and alive, it’s a miracle, and it was really scary for us because, you know, you never really see babies this early make it,” she said.

The babies spent more than six months in the NICU. Jacob is now ready to head home, and Luna is right behind him.

“We were trying to stay positive, but I know in the back of his [the father’s] mind as well, we didn’t really see them making it,” Alvarez said. “So, seeing them now, you know, it’s overwhelming.”

It’s not just the parents that are excited. The discharge is a historical milestone for the hospital.

Dr. Samir Alabsi, Medical Director of the Neonatal Transport Team at Blank Children’s Hospital, said the twins’ survival is a big accomplishment for the care team.

“They are not only alive, they are alive with good condition, and that’s a big achievement for the team here,” Alabsi said.

Alvarez said she will be forever grateful for the care and treatment the hospital provided for her children.

“Just knowing and hearing about, you know, they’re the first ones [to survive], it just makes us more thankful that they were able to help them and help them overcome this,” she said.

