Health experts rate the risks coming with exposure to bad air from wildfires

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the Canadian wildfires continue to blanket large parts of the North American continent and most of Wisconsin, it is difficult to pinpoint the toxins in the air at any given moment.

Dr. Eric Schauberger is an allergist with the health department of the University of Wisconsin. He said the smoke from Canada is difficult to put into context because it’s not the same thing as smoke from a cigarette. However, he noted that the health effects on the lungs are somewhat equivalent.

The air quality index (AQI) for Green Bay, for instance, was at 200 on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, according to the website airnow.gov

“So if you are outside the entire day, a read of an AQI of 150 is about 7 cigarettes a day - if you were outside the entire 24 hours. So being outside for a few hours probably is equivalent, right now, possible to a couple of cigarettes,” Schauberger explained.

He added that uncertainties remained: “I know there was some concern about formaldehyde and some other chemicals. Burning the fires creates that, how much of that is in our air right now is not something I am able to find out.”

Exposure also depends on the size of the particle - on June 28, 2023, the pollutant particles were around 2.5 microns.

“They can penetrate the body’s natural defense system, get into the bloodstream and lining of lungs and cause inflammation and aggravation of either underlying conditions or create symptoms you wouldn’t have had otherwise, said Dylan Valentine, a family nurse practitioner with Bellin Health.

Experts advise everyone should limit outdoor activities, especially children.

“Children’s airways are smaller and they do not know how to verbalize their symptoms,” Schauberger warned.

Visiting airnow.gov provides the latest information on air quality and advisories.

“Checking airnow.gov, typing in the zip code or place you will be, is a good way to prepare or plan ahead. People don’t have to cancel plans or change anything about their routine, but if a day looks really unhealthy, instead of spending two hours out on the pontoon, spend one hour. Or if you plan on doing a 5k fun run, walk it instead,” remarked Claire Paprocki, Communication Specialist for the Brown County Health Department.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.