Franklin man died after moped crash in Door County

TOWN OF LIBERTY GROVE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Franklin man died after his moped crashed, according to the Door County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the crash happened Tuesday night. At around 7:21 p.m., the sheriff’s office said it was notified of a one-vehicle crash on STH 42 north of Seaquist Rd. in the town of Liberty Grove.

The sheriff’s office said a man was driving a moped southbound on STH 42 when he lost control and went into the west ditch. He was thrown from his moped and hit a culvert pipe.

The driver, identified as a 54-year-old Franklin man, was taken by an Eagle III helicopter from the Ephraim-Gibraltar Airport to the Door County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He was then airlifted to a Green Bay hospital where he succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash is under investigation. Authorities aren’t releasing the man’s name pending notification of his family.

Emergency personnel from the Sister Bay-Liberty Grove Fire Department, Sister Bay-Liberty Grove First Responders, Door County Emergency Services, and the Door County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of the crash. The sheriff’s office said this is the third fatal crash in Door County in 2023.

