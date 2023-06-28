Food pantry in Marinette asks for help, says it’s seeing ‘record-demand’

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in Marinette (file image)
By Alice Reid
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - St. Vincent de Paul Society of Marinette Food Pantry says it’s seeing unprecedented demand lately.

The food pantry distributed a record-breaking 275,000 pounds of food in 2022, the pantry says. Midway through 2023, the pantry has already distributed 270,000 pounds of food to date.

The food pantry says the demand is due to a mixture of socio-economic factors, including a reduction in Pandemic EBT benefits and rising grocery costs.

Marinette Food Pantry says its resources are stretched thin. The organization has been forced to employ more staff and spend more of its limited financial resources on purchasing additional food items like dairy products and meats. The food pantry says it helps hundreds of people.

“Every Wednesday, from 10 am to 4 pm, up to 600 people line up for assistance — many arriving as early as 8 am, some on bicycles and in wheelchairs,” the food pantry says in a statement.

The organization is calling for financial donations. Contributions can be made online at svdpmarinette.org or by mailing a check or money order to PO Box 1111, Marinette, WI 54143. Businesses are also encouraged to become food pantry sponsors. Community members are also encouraged to support the food pantry by shopping at the associated thrift store. For more information, please contact svdp@svdpmarinette.com or call 715-735-6956.

